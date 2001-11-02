Announcement
Chester hits from the grave!
I've heard in the news on TV that this video is AI generated, but there is a list of animators under the video.
That makes me confused.
I am a subclass: half engineer, half artist.
As an engineer I am absolutely amazed and happy to see what humanity has achieved with Midjourney and other AI.
As an artist, I am sad about the same.
As an artist, I see the computer stuff as just another tool - I'm sure that's all it was in this case, thus the animator credits.
I remeber Paiktis's posts in early 2000's about sigarets without tar and all other contaminants or about AI being capable to understand and write down human speech, so he would type his drunk thoughts any longer and could just dictate them to his PC.
Well, 20 year after, that is a reality, Paik!
AND WAY MORE THAN THAT!!!
Originally posted by Buster Crabbe's Uncle View PostAs an artist, I see the computer stuff as just another tool - I'm sure that's all it was in this case, thus the animator credits.
But now, please return my defult forum style back, please!
I am pretty conservative and don't like Mingapulko style.
I did it as soon as you asked - no idea why it was so slow to kick in.
Yes; yes you do.
