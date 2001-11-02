Announcement

Chester hits from the grave!

Previous template Next
    Chester hits from the grave!







    R.I.P, S.Y.S!!!
    ​I've heard in the news on TV that this video is AI generated, but there is a list of animators under the video.
    That makes me confused.
    I am a subclass: half engineer, half artist.
    As an engineer I am absolutely amazed and happy to see what humanity has achieved with Midjourney and other AI.
    As an artist, I am sad about the sam​e.

      As an artist, I see the computer stuff as just another tool - I'm sure that's all it was in this case, thus the animator credits.
      AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
      JKStudio - Masks and other Art

      No pasarán

        I remeber Paiktis's posts in early 2000's about sigarets without tar and all other contaminants or about AI being capable to understand and write down human speech, so he would type his drunk thoughts any longer and could just dictate them to his PC.

        Well, 20 year after, that is a reality, Paik!
        AND WAY MORE THAN THAT!!!

          Originally posted by Buster Crabbe's Uncle View Post
          As an artist, I see the computer stuff as just another tool - I'm sure that's all it was in this case, thus the animator credits.
          I agree with you and think the same.
          But now, please return my defult forum style back, please!

          I am pretty conservative and don't like Mingapulko style.

            Thank you!

              I did it as soon as you asked - no idea why it was so slow to kick in.
              AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
              JKStudio - Masks and other Art

              No pasarán

                Just in case if anyone do not know, Chester Bennington has self-destructed himself five years ago.
                And today Linkin Park has released this new song with his vocal.
                So, he is Immortal!
                And keeps hitting even from the grave!!

                  Originally posted by Buster Crabbe's Uncle View Post
                  I did it as soon as you asked - no idea why it was so slow to kick in.
                  I've been out for a smoking.

                    I am such a bad handicaped soon gonna die person and still misbehave.

                      Yes; yes you do.
                      AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                      JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                      No pasarán

