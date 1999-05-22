Announcement

Hurt or heal thread. Worst dictators since World War Two

    EPW rules: 2 hurts and 1 heal per day.

    - Pol Pot
    - Idi Amin
    - Jean Bedel Bokassa
    - Mao Zedong
    - Robert Mugabe
    - Saddam Hussein
    - Fidel Castro
    - Kim Il-sung
    - Pierre Nkurunziza
    - Teodoro Mbasogo
    - Bashar Al-Assad
    - Nicolas Maduro
    - Augusto Pinochet

    I left out Stalin at EPW's suggestion that he was around well before WW2.
    I have also left out Apolyton moderators because we all know that they are most despotic, tyrannical and unreasonable dictators. And know nothing of etiquette.
    NB I do not necessarily agree that all of the above are bad enough to be in the list and there plenty of other nasty disctators.

