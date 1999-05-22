Hurt or heal thread. Worst dictators since World War Two

EPW rules: 2 hurts and 1 heal per day.
- Pol Pot
- Idi Amin
- Jean Bedel Bokassa
- Mao Zedong
- Robert Mugabe
- Saddam Hussein
- Fidel Castro
- Kim Il-sung
- Pierre Nkurunziza
- Teodoro Mbasogo
- Bashar Al-Assad
- Nicolas Maduro
- Augusto Pinochet
I left out Stalin at EPW's suggestion that he was around well before WW2.
I have also left out Apolyton moderators because we all know that they are most despotic, tyrannical and unreasonable dictators. And know nothing of etiquette.
NB I do not necessarily agree that all of the above are bad enough to be in the list and there plenty of other nasty disctators.
Go
