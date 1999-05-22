Announcement

Hurt or heal nominations, worst dictators since WW2

  #1

    Hurt or heal nominations, worst dictators since WW2

    Originally posted by PLATO View Post
    Worst post WW2 Dictators-pre 2022
    Please poast your nominations for the worst dictators since World War Two.

    I nominate
    - Pol Pot
    - Idi Amin
    - Jean Bedel Bokassa

    When we have enough despotic despots we can start the hurt or heal thread to find the worst dictator.
  #2
    Mao Zedong
    Robert Mugabe
    Saddam Hussein
    Fidel Castro
    Kim Il-sung
