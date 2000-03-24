Kumbaya Thread

Is there too much negativity in this forum?
How about sitting down, holding hands, and singing Kumbaya together? That should certainly improve things. Why else would people occasionally stress that they're not going to sit down together, hold hands and sing Kumbaya (or claim this wouldn't solve issues)???
We may have to skip the "holding hands" part tho.
I never heard of singing Kumbaya alone in the shower has a decisive impact, so this only works as a group effort (if only to get the "sit down together" part going)
How about sitting down, holding hands, and singing Kumbaya together? That should certainly improve things. Why else would people occasionally stress that they're not going to sit down together, hold hands and sing Kumbaya (or claim this wouldn't solve issues)???
We may have to skip the "holding hands" part tho.
I never heard of singing Kumbaya alone in the shower has a decisive impact, so this only works as a group effort (if only to get the "sit down together" part going)