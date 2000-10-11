Turkey China and other dictatorships

Actually turkey is better
China is a communist dictaroship that needs lots and lots of bombs to become human,
It has no human rights. It is a disgrace on the face of humanity and all it is being done is blowing up one baloon.
Anyway I'm not saying that was bad but that every freedom democracy human rights person in the world should know once and for all
that china is a f dictatorship that kills people with mental diseases has no JUSTICE and mjust be condemned in the coniscousness of every decent person in this globe
also turkey keeps threaten us with war but here's greek first quake responders saving one turkish baby after the other
and that's our difference (I'm siure though that the average turk feels the same)
here a 6 year old girl named fatme (unfortunately her sister didn;t make it)
https://www.ethnos.gr/World/article/...aitonpateraths
