A thrade filled with advice for our abused and vulnerable moderators

    A thrade filled with advice for our abused and vulnerable moderators

    Please poast your most excellent advice for moderators in this thrade. To make their lives easier so that they may spend more time basking in the adulation of those who poast on this forum.

    I will begin with excellent advice.

    If somebody is poasting nonsense put him on ignore so you can't see it.

    We has a moderator called Mike who reckoned this was the way to go.

    Over to you gentlemen.
    Last edited by Egbert; February 6, 2023, 07:00.
    I say ban'em all and let God sort them out.
    Blah

      I want to bump this thrade to the top, where Uncle and the moderators can see it.

        REMEMBER DA BATACL4N!!!1

          A sense of humor and irony, a humble disposition, and being able to laugh at yourself are all qualities that a good moderator needs.
          "

            good traits for everyone
            • 2 likes

