The BU attaboy thread!

  • #1

    The BU attaboy thread!

    Here in this thread, we can post about the good things Buster brings to the Poly site. I will start - I believe he spent some time making new icons we all use posting. He also worked very hard putting together the old-timers thread. it does not get much traffic but looks nice, nevertheless. For those things I give Buster an attaboy! award on this day Feb 4th 2023. Good job Buster!!
  • #2
    Buster is my niece.
    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

    No pasarán

    • #3
      An attagirl to your niece.
      Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
      "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
      He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

      • #4
        Oh, SHE'S on her second year of a well-earned full ride college scholarship. Attaboy, indeed.
        AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
        JKStudio - Masks and other Art

        No pasarán
        • #5
          I would like to place a poast here, in this thrade that has changed Buster's life.

          I would like to sat attagirl to Buster's niece.

          I would also like to say attaboy to Buster.

          • #6
            Buster doesn't know about this thread - and will never have a niece; she's an only child.
            AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
            JKStudio - Masks and other Art

            No pasarán

            • #7
              I wish to revise my congratulatory poast.

              Attagirl for Buster

              Attaboy for Uncle

              • #8
                Originally posted by Egbert View Post
                Attagirl for Buster

                Attaboy for Uncle
                Yup.
                "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

