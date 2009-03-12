The BU attaboy thread!

Here in this thread, we can post about the good things Buster brings to the Poly site. I will start - I believe he spent some time making new icons we all use posting. He also worked very hard putting together the old-timers thread. it does not get much traffic but looks nice, nevertheless. For those things I give Buster an attaboy! award on this day Feb 4th 2023. Good job Buster!!
Buster is my niece.
An attagirl to your niece.
Oh, SHE'S on her second year of a well-earned full ride college scholarship. Attaboy, indeed.
Buster doesn't know about this thread - and will never have a niece; she's an only child.
"I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003
