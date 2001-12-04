Announcement

    Here 2 Hype Texts created by the ChatGPT-AI for our Apolyton-Forum:
    Welcome to Apolyton.net! This is the place to be for all the best conversations and debates on gaming, strategy and politics. Our amazing and diverse community of gamers, thinkers and leaders – including Ming, Proteus_MST, My Wife Hates CIV, Dinner, N35t0r, Serb, Buster Crabbe's Uncle, Plato, self biased, Bereta Eder, Slowwhand, I AM I AM I AM MOBIUS, Lorizael and BeBMan – will ensure you get the most out of your time here. Get ready for an unforgettable experience, and join us now!
    Come one, come all! It's time to join the APolyton family! Ming, Proteus_MST, My Wife Hates CIV, and all the other illustrious members are here to talk about the best computer game out there – Civilization! Whether it's dinner with N35t0r, Serb, and Buster Crabbe's Uncle, a philosophical debate between Plato and Self Biased, or a strategy session with Bereta Eder, Slowwhand, I AM I AM I AM MOBIUS, Lorizael and BeBMan, APolyton is the place to be for all your CIV needs! Join us today!
    Input for the second text was:
    Write some hype text for the forum of the website http://apolyton.net that includes Ming, Proteus_MST, My Wife Hates CIV, Dinner, N35t0r, Serb, Buster Crabbe's Uncle, Plato, self biased, Bereta Eder, Slowwhand, I AM I AM I AM MOBIUS, Lorizael and BeBMan and also references the computer game Civilization

    For the firat text, Ileft out a mention of Civilization

    https://beta.openai.com
    Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
    Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"
    -Not bad, but I'd leave out the drunks and mention Erika.
    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

    No pasarán

      I told ChatGPT to do so:

      Input:
      Write some hype text for the forum of the website http://apolyton.net that includes Ming, Proteus_MST, My Wife Hates CIV, Dinner, N35t0r, Serb, Buster Crabbe's Uncle, Plato, self biased, Bereta Eder, Slowwhand, I AM I AM I AM MOBIUS, Lorizael and BeBMan and also references the computer game Civilization, but leave out the drunks and mention Erika.

      Output:
      Welcome to Apolyton! Our amazing forum is home to some of the brightest minds in the world of Civilization. From Ming and Proteus_MST to My Wife Hates CIV and N35t0r, we have it all! Join Dinner, Serb, Buster Crabbe's Uncle, Plato, self biased, Bereta Eder, Slowwhand, I AM I AM I AM MOBIUS, Lorizael and BeBMan in conversations about strategy, tactics, and everything else related to the game. And don't forget about Erika, who can always be counted on to weigh in with her expert opinion. Come join us today and leave the drunks behind!



      Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
      Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"

        ChatGPT seems to have a poor feel for who the drunks are - or that Erika is Broken.
        AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
        JKStudio - Masks and other Art

        No pasarán

          Also? Geronimo and Donegal.
          AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
          JKStudio - Masks and other Art

          No pasarán

            I updated the instrucetions and it gets more and more intefresting ... although you clearly see that ChatGPT doesn't have paid a single Visit to the forum ... a policy against drunken posting?

            Input:
            Write some hype text for the forum of the website http://apolyton.net that includes Ming, Proteus_MST, My Wife Hates CIV, Dinner, N35t0r, Serb, Buster Crabbe's Uncle, Plato, self biased, Bereta Eder, Slowwhand, I AM I AM I AM MOBIUS, Lorizael and BeBMan and also references the computer game Civilization, but leave out the drunks and mention Erika. Also mention Geronimo and Donegal and don't forget that Erika is broken and also have a better judgement on who the drunks are.

            Output:
            Welcome to Apolyton.net, the forum of the greatest minds in gaming! Join Ming, Proteus_MST, My Wife Hates CIV, Dinner, N35t0r, Serb, Buster Crabbe's Uncle, Plato, Self Biased, Bereta Eder, Slowwhand, I AM I AM I AM MOBIUS, Lorizael and BeBMan as they discuss the world of Civilization. Our members are a source of brilliance, insight and knowledge of the game, and are always willing to share their wisdom on strategy. We also keep an eye on Geronimo and Donegal, two of the most respected players in the game.

            In addition, we are committed to protecting our members from those who would abuse the forum for their own pleasure. We have a strict policy against those who would drunkenly post, and we judge our members on the content of their contributions.

            And though we may be missing our beloved Erika, who is taking a break due to her broken game, we know that she'll be back in no time! So join us today at Apolyton.net to share your love and knowledge of Civilization with the best minds in gaming.
            Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
            Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"

              Originally posted by Proteus_MST View Post
              ... a policy against drunken posting?
              I may burst into tears.
              AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
              JKStudio - Masks and other Art

              No pasarán

                And where's Sloww and th' rabbit? And Coldwizard and Demonbinder?
                AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                No pasarán

                  We've got it all, from AAHZ to Zee.
                  AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                  JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                  No pasarán
                  • #10
                    Also our Spanish forum.
                    Order of the Fly
                    Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.

                      ¡Astro gobierna!
                      AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                      JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                      No pasarán

                        Wow, this time ChatGPT gave me a really nice Hype Text, after reformulating my request:
                        Input:
                        Write a Hype text for the Forum of http://www.apolyton.net, which is about the computer game civilization, as well as about off-topic content and has it all, from AAHZ to Zee. It even has drunks and Broken Erika as well as a spanish forum

                        Output:
                        "Get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate Civilization experience at the Apolyton Forum! Whether you're a hardcore fan or just starting out, our community has it all - from tips and strategies for dominating the game to off-topic discussions about everything under the sun. With a diverse community of players from all over the world, you'll never run out of things to talk about. From AAHZ to Zee, and even drunks and Broken Erika, we've got it covered. Plus, with a Spanish forum, you can connect with fellow players in your native language. Join the Apolyton Forum now and be a part of the ultimate Civilization community!"
                        Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
                        Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"

                          No mention of Ming's parents being unmarried...
                          AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                          JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                          No pasarán

                            While this is nice I'm somewhat voncerned that in the forums of the future AIs will replace all admins, mods and posters
                            Blah

                              Sounqds like an interesting idea.

                              Here a one week Forum Ban on Serb, issued by ChatGPT:
                              "Dear community,
                              We regret to inform you that user Serb has been issued a one-week forum ban due to repeated instances of insulting behavior. This decision was made in an effort to maintain a positive and respectful atmosphere on our platform.
                              We ask that all members of the community continue to abide by our code of conduct and refrain from engaging in any form of harassment or discrimination.
                              Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
                              Sincerely, [Your name]"
                              Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
                              Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"

