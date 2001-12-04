Here 2 Hype Texts created by the ChatGPT-AI for our Apolyton-Forum:
Input for the second text was:
Write some hype text for the forum of the website http://apolyton.net that includes Ming, Proteus_MST, My Wife Hates CIV, Dinner, N35t0r, Serb, Buster Crabbe's Uncle, Plato, self biased, Bereta Eder, Slowwhand, I AM I AM I AM MOBIUS, Lorizael and BeBMan and also references the computer game Civilization
For the firat text, Ileft out a mention of Civilization
https://beta.openai.com
Welcome to Apolyton.net! This is the place to be for all the best conversations and debates on gaming, strategy and politics. Our amazing and diverse community of gamers, thinkers and leaders – including Ming, Proteus_MST, My Wife Hates CIV, Dinner, N35t0r, Serb, Buster Crabbe's Uncle, Plato, self biased, Bereta Eder, Slowwhand, I AM I AM I AM MOBIUS, Lorizael and BeBMan – will ensure you get the most out of your time here. Get ready for an unforgettable experience, and join us now!
Come one, come all! It's time to join the APolyton family! Ming, Proteus_MST, My Wife Hates CIV, and all the other illustrious members are here to talk about the best computer game out there – Civilization! Whether it's dinner with N35t0r, Serb, and Buster Crabbe's Uncle, a philosophical debate between Plato and Self Biased, or a strategy session with Bereta Eder, Slowwhand, I AM I AM I AM MOBIUS, Lorizael and BeBMan, APolyton is the place to be for all your CIV needs! Join us today!
