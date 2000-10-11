Announcement

Extreme cold

    Extreme cold

    It is now 12oC (53 in farenheit sp?)

    the heating bodies of the buildings are on
    About +0C here in Siberia, thouh I remember -47C at 2000 when I had to work all day outside, that was something!

      hehe

      it was a joke Serb

      it is not very cold (but it's true that the heating is on)

        -47oC...

        I have never nbeen to anywhere that cold

        My worse was minus 15 in belgium

          I have been at -24F before and that was plenty cold enough for me.
          "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

            that's just -4 celcius that is not very cold but OK

            I mean it IS cold just not extreme

              It is january and you can go out without a jacket. if you're from sweden or something you can go out in a t shirt

              one of the mildest winters ever

                I guess so. It felt pretty extreme to this Tennessee boy!
                "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003
                  In Greece good weather is the norm too

                    (-24°F − 32) × 5/9 = -31.11°C
                    Isn't this the right formula for conversion?
                    "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

