Extreme cold

I have been at -24F before and that was plenty cold enough for me.
that's just -4 celcius that is not very cold but OK
I mean it IS cold just not extreme
I guess so. It felt pretty extreme to this Tennessee boy!
(-24°F − 32) × 5/9 = -31.11°C
Isn't this the right formula for conversion?
