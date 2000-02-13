For Those Who Admire ZEE....

"I will study ZEE! I will like all his old poasts! I wanna have demons follow me too! How did ZEE do it I will find out! ZEE is such a hardass how do I be one too! etc..."
I see you, and know your motives already. Know this: I am not responsible for your actions in your mimicry. I am mature and have already made the mistakes YOU will most likely make. I wash my hands of your admiration. Don't hurt yourself, there is a reason I do not teach. Go read some books. Here is another thing:
AAHZ IS A REAL JOKER WITH TENURE
