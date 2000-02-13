Announcement

For Those Who Admire ZEE....

  • #1

    For Those Who Admire ZEE....

    "I will study ZEE! I will like all his old poasts! I wanna have demons follow me too! How did ZEE do it I will find out! ZEE is such a hardass how do I be one too! etc..."

    I see you, and know your motives already. Know this: I am not responsible for your actions in your mimicry. I am mature and have already made the mistakes YOU will most likely make. I wash my hands of your admiration. Don't hurt yourself, there is a reason I do not teach. Go read some books. Here is another thing:

    AAHZ IS A REAL JOKER WITH TENURE
    Order of the Fly
    Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.
    2 likes
  • #2
    I miss AAHZ.
    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

    No pasarán

    • #3
      I am one of the few poasters that not only had their MAIN name parodied numerous times (FWZ AND Counterglow,) but is also known as much for their ALT name as well. I already have a follower or 2 that I know of for my ZEE poasts.

      This thrade is a disclaimer; I am now on record saying NOT to mimic me.
      Order of the Fly
      Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.
      2 likes

      • #4
        Originally posted by Buster Crabbe's Uncle View Post
        I miss AAHZ.
        i would like to place a poast here

        • #5
          As a Kraut, I am here to applaud ze Zee.
          Blah

          • #6
            Of all my merry mens
            Robin, to run in Sherwood Forest free...

            STRIFE WILL SOON BEFALL THEM ALL
            Order of the Fly
            Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.
            1 like

            • #7
              For some reason I often misread the thread title as referring to Admiral Zee...
              Blah

              • #8
                Well, in a way that is true...

                Also this thrade is moar active than I intended it to be. Oh well.
                Order of the Fly
                Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.
                1 like

                • #9
                  This thrade has changed my life.
                  1 like

                  • #10
                    I think Zee was on one of Danq's podcasts years and years ago and he was surprisingly normal. :disappointed:
                    "

                    • #11
                      You remember that

                      You are right, I am actually normal.
                      Order of the Fly
                      Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.
                      1 like

                      • #12
                        It's "For Those Who Admire Zee", btw...
                        AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                        JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                        No pasarán

                        • #13
                          Really?

                          or maybe "whom" but I do not talk that way.
                          Order of the Fly
                          Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.

                          • #14
                            Who - That refers to a thing; everyone customarily sober on here is a people.
                            AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                            JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                            No pasarán

                            • #15
                              It looks like many people use the phrase "For Those That..." as a quick Google search will find.
                              Order of the Fly
                              Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.

