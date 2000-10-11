Sweden Turkey NATO

NATO is just a set of treaties. It might be best to draft in parallel a new set of treaties for an exactly equivalent defensive organization -minus Turkey and including Sweden and Finland and see which option Turkey prefers.
What purpose does Turkey serve in NATO anymore. Sure it was important in the Cold War, but now?
Same as Iceland. They leveraged their NATO position to screw over the UK and extract value, but if they blocked something like this today they'd just be out.
But anyway, my understanding is that Erdogan will acquiesce after the Turkish elections and he no longer has to be such an overt big swinging dick for awhile.
Turkiye still plays a vital role in many ways actually. They are host to a major NATO airbase, they sit a strategic navigational bottleneck, they are a gateway to not only the Middle East but Asia as well. In fact, Turkiye is probably the only reliable intermediary between NATO and Russia right now.
The fact that Erdogan is a fundamentalist nut at heart, wants to be a dictator, and seems to really hate Greeks doesn't mean that Turkiye doesn't serve a purpose. It wouldn't bother me a bit if he dropped dead. Turkiye leaving NATO would bother me.
BUT, I do agree that after the election Turkiye will vote to admit both countries and will probably get some nice new F-16s out of it.
