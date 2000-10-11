Announcement

Sweden Turkey NATO

    Sweden Turkey NATO

    \


    you have a frikin dictator ddictating to a democractic country what to do


    NATO has lost all legitimatcy

    it is a land of dictators
    Yes hello? I'd like to jkoin NATO

    I'm sorry sir, are you a dictator?

    What? well no...


    Well in that case sir I'm so very sorry bit it is a closed club

      If you don't hate democracy and peace you don't belong in NATO

        NATO is just a set of treaties. It might be best to draft in parallel a new set of treaties for an exactly equivalent defensive organization -minus Turkey and including Sweden and Finland and see which option Turkey prefers.

          This is called variable geometry and has been implemented in the european union for decades

            Wait, did you delete my post about Greece flipping after so many war threats and kicking to the turls back to mongolia?

            THEY COME FROM MONGOLIA!


            form a lake, I forgewt the name now


            IS THIS THE AMERICAN NEW BRAVE WORD?

            CENSOSHIP?


            HIDDEN DELETION OF EVERYTHING THAT MIGHT OFFEND?


            OF THE TRUTH?

              if even americans don't uphold the freedom of speech what can i say

              you had ONE THING to be proud of and you killed it


              europe is ahead tehre too

                I don't believe anything's been deleted from this thread.
                AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                  Thank God i am way past my thirties or I'd believe I'm a schizophrenic.

                  Didn't I write a fine parting letter to turkey going far away to asia if it keeps talking?


                  It wasn't even racist.

                  Anyway maybe I didn't press the key?

                    It was probably another thread, and you used foul language.
                    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                      Let's hope that

                        What purpose does Turkey serve in NATO anymore. Sure it was important in the Cold War, but now?

                        Same as Iceland. They leveraged their NATO position to screw over the UK and extract value, but if they blocked something like this today they'd just be out.

                        But anyway, my understanding is that Erdogan will acquiesce after the Turkish elections and he no longer has to be such an overt big swinging dick for awhile.
                          Originally posted by Dauphin View Post
                          What purpose does Turkey serve in NATO anymore. Sure it was important in the Cold War, but now?

                          Same as Iceland. They leveraged their NATO position to screw over the UK and extract value, but if they blocked something like this today they'd just be out.

                          But anyway, my understanding is that Erdogan will acquiesce after the Turkish elections and he no longer has to be such an overt big swinging dick for awhile.
                          Turkiye still plays a vital role in many ways actually. They are host to a major NATO airbase, they sit a strategic navigational bottleneck, they are a gateway to not only the Middle East but Asia as well. In fact, Turkiye is probably the only reliable intermediary between NATO and Russia right now.

                          The fact that Erdogan is a fundamentalist nut at heart, wants to be a dictator, and seems to really hate Greeks doesn't mean that Turkiye doesn't serve a purpose. It wouldn't bother me a bit if he dropped dead. Turkiye leaving NATO would bother me.

                          BUT, I do agree that after the election Turkiye will vote to admit both countries and will probably get some nice new F-16s out of it.
                          "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

                            He doens't hate us PLATO

                            it is just sad that there is a dictarship dictating to democratic countriew what to do

                            not to Greece because it is clsoe enought to kick its ass but to sweden

                            probably the most demoratic country in EUrope

                              I feel we have an obligation to engage in war with turkey for no other reason than democracy

