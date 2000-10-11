Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Isn't this sad?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 7
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 3 4 5 7 template Next
  • #1

    Isn't this sad?

    I was thining about chaning my avatar and pout something greek and i thought iof the flag but would be tacky and kind of tetrimeno (not knowing the enlgish word- trite?)

    so i said let's put on the old flag a white corss on a light blue background but then i said kind of nationalists put that on

    isn't it sad that national symbols are associated with nationalism


    I mean if you are a man with a brain
    Tags: None
  • #2
    i mean if you see the flag on someone's avatar he hasn't gone to university and if he did, he had a mental breakdown because of a love interest gone wrong

    Comment

    • #3
      that doesn't mean we don't love the country. on the contrary it means we really love it

      Comment

      • #4
        I mean I was thinking about country and I ask myself

        did greece stand by me?

        and yes , yes it has


        there is an ancient saying that says together with ATHENA (the goddess) move your hands (take action)


        it means don't go with the CROSS in HAND (it means don't be naive/defenseless)

        anyway Greece did pull through

        the medical the law everything everything

        but what is Greece

        Greece is the people


        asses like me that said I'm gonna clench my jaw and do what is right
        Last edited by Bereta_Eder; January 14, 2023, 10:45.

        Comment

        • #5
          I want to say many things but buster will condence all my threads to one


          so i take preemptive action and dont post more than one thread

          Comment

          • #6
            Something from the Elgin Marbles for an avatar...
            AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
            JKStudio - Masks and other Art

            No pasarán

            Comment

            • #7
              the former king died

              I have taken a piss on their grave

              or close to it


              yeah. we don't like germans come on

              now I'm saying:he did love greece

              but come one royals?

              they are fcking fascists


              I can't beliece sava is a royalist serb

              or rather his family was that came from serbia?


              because you strike me as a rather left wing leaning dude


              so wtf you talking about?


              know that saying you're a royalist serb (who hates churchill for nbot defending you agaisnt the commies?) don't sit up straight with your current ideas....


              I mean I think'

              Comment

              • #8
                Originally posted by Buster Crabbe's Uncle View Post
                Something from the Elgin Marbles for an avatar...
                there are no elgin marbles

                there are parthhenon marbles that a criminal named elgin from a criminal nation called UK battered and destroyed for all eternity and all the nations in the world know it and will know it forever


                he and they destroyed the essence of what is just true and bright


                I wouldn't put an avatar with the parhtenon marbles on unless I was a schizophrenic or a uni proffesor with 3 post PHDs on ancient litterature

                I did have an avatar of a phrygian slave marble once he looked very cool

                Comment

                • #9
                  from nemea near corinth

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    I think wearing it would express your just grievance quite well.

                    -Or maybe Zeus at Dodona, or the Farnese Hercules....
                    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                    No pasarán

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      also don't play their games buster...

                      the US has been DECENT in reterning everything we asked.


                      don't pretend you are like some rats

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        Buster is my niece.
                        AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                        JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                        No pasarán

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          fair enough

                          also I don't want to be accused of being partial


                          the wingless victory of milos the msot praised artifact of the french museum the louvre

                          100 milicians died trying to avert its export to france


                          let me say thta again

                          the blood fo 100 people is painted on the greek statue of the wingless victory of milos at the louvre


                          and noone will forget it

                          the french greek relations are 110% excelllent we like eachother

                          but those are facts and will be defended in due time

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            and unlike the parthenon ,marbles that was a theft, that was "legal" in 1800's?

                            let us see what legal really means....

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              Nike's colour is red

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 3 4 5 7 template Next
                              Working...
                              X