Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

UK is toast because of brexit

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    UK is toast because of brexit

    I mean I know we have the nazi supremasict dinner saing that's not they case but it is


    however I wanbt to say I felt a kidnred spirit when they perceived me as some sort of european ubermanchern tbhat just happned to say I like english mony give change to me


    and I hate royalty

    but brits I like
    Tags: None
  • #2
    maybe that wasn't clear


    UK is fcked

    englis are still sympathteic people


    f dinner and his country

    Comment

    • #3
      also as I layed there incapacitated being taken care of there was a youtube that said why obama's wife kept her hair straight. beucase america was not ready for curly hair

      and I said dear GOD take me now

      I don't give a rat's ass

      Comment

      • #4
        I'm going to stay alive many nmore yeatrs thanks to western medecin of course


        depiste what the absolutely goergeous girlfriend says

        Comment

        • #5
          but really


          logic science

          greek things

          are the best


          love the chinese too

          Comment

          • #6
            f

            greece is so irreversibly attached to the west and europe is not even funny

            Comment

            Previous template Next
            Working...
            X