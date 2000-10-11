Announcement

pchang

    pchang

    ni hao

    ni hao ma?

    ni shi zhuanguao ren?

  • #2

    你好

    Comment

    • #3
      here we go.
      Comment

      • #4
        what?

        Comment

        • #5
          I am very polite and I am speaking in chinese

          ancient greek gave birth to latin and a bit later to cyrillic and it itself evolved to modern greek

          BUT chinese man... something totally different very itneresting

          did you know chinese call yuo americans the beautiful country?

          and they call us Greece peaceful december

          WTF

          Comment

          • #6
            Just hoping you don't get banned again.
            Comment

            • #7
              I didn't write anything bad

              Wo shi de huygun xuegeng


              ask pchang what I said

              I said I am a student of chinese

              Comment

              • #8
                On a separate note I was just thinking today on how I admire the threads you make. You don't care about view counts, participation, or even content.

                Pure, top of the head, clarity of purpose. I wish I could make threads like that again. However since I don't drink anymoar, my logical brain has taken control and I am now strictly business.
                Comment

                • #9
                  Exactly. you have to have had a drink.

                  in this isnatnce it's cutty shark

                  Comment

