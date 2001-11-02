Can anyone help me?

Recently a little-known British band called "Queen" have released it's new song.
I just can't understnd it's meaning!
What the hell Fred is singing about?
Every line is a mystery for me!
PLEASE HELP!!!
Explain what this guy means with this song 31 years after his death?
That sounds like nonsense for me! What is it all about?!!!
When something so near and dear to life explodes inside
You feel your soul is set on fire
When something so deep and so far and wide falls down beside
Your cries can be heard so loud and clear, oh
Your life is your own
You're in charge of yourself
Master of your home
In the end
In the end
You have to face it all alone
When something so dear to your life explodes inside
You feel your soul is burned alive (burned alive)
When something so deep and so far and wide falls down beside
Your cries can be heard so loud and clear
Your life is your own
You're in charge of yourself
Master of your home
In the end
In the end
You have to face it alone
