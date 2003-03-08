Cool things about Russia thread

Because I want to be the change I want to see, and stuff. This thread is not for political crap or bad things about Russia, only cool things. Positivity, people. My sons are reading a book about Ivan the Terrible, and it contains this neat part where Ivan is doing something, uh, terrible, I think involving massacring a village, when a "Holy Fool" challenges him to stop. Ivan is not impressed. The Fool offers him a piece of meat, which Ivan declines on the grounds that he does not eat meat during Lent. The Fool says he does much worse by eating the flesh of his fellow man. At that moment an opportune clash of thunder occurs and Ivan, ever superstitious, gets spooked, calls off the massacre, and leaves.
A tradition of clergy who pretend to be homeless lunatics, but who stand up to utterly terrifying despots when they misbehave: a cool thing about Russia.
