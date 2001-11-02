Announcement

Seven nation army!

  • #2
    We did it a hundred times before - we'll do it again!

    • #3
      Dogs...

      • #4
        You have started this, f*ckers!

        We will finish it!

        • #5
          ... at your place!

          As always!

          • #6
            You are a White Stripes fan, eh? I admit that song is a good one though I can't think of another one of their songs off the top of my head.
            • #7
              Originally posted by Serb View Post
              You have started this, f*ckers!

              We will finish it!
              Technically, Russia started it by invading Ukraine. Surely, we can all agree on that?
              Originally posted by Dinner View Post

              Technically, Russia started it by invading Ukraine. Surely, we can all agree on that?
              You have started this with your COUP in Ukraine in 2014 and your military "operation" against the Russians of Donbass, who had refused to accept the violation of Ukranian Constitution!

              • #9
                Originally posted by Dinner View Post

                Technically, Russia started it by invading Ukraine. Surely, we can all agree on that?
                That is the consequence of your initial involvement!

                What the f*ck did you forget around our borders?

                A bloody mofos!!!

                You have broken all possible limits in you desire to encircle and extermitate us!

                Now, you will die, f*ckers!

                • #10
                  We will win, Oedrin!

                  As always!

                  • #11
                    Because we are the f*cking Gods of War!

                    And you are worthless!

                    • #12
                      Get ready for hell!

                      • #13
                        Originally posted by Serb View Post

                        You have started this with your COUP in Ukraine in 2014 and your military "operation" against the Russians of Donbass, who had refused to accept the violation of Ukranian Constitution!
                        Can you please explain how the Ukrainian parliament following the Constitutionally mandated legal process to remove a corrupt leader is a coupe? Also, you have been fed a lie as there was no operation in Donbass by anyone until Russia used the Wagner group and little green men to invade illegally in 2014.

                        You seem rather mixed up, my old friend.
                        • #14
                          Originally posted by Serb View Post
                          We will win, Oedrin!

                          As always!
                          You have literally done nothing but lose ground against a much smaller force for six months in a war Russia illegally started. Can we start with that fact?

                          I see at the beginning it was Russia's war to lose based upon numbers and material but corruption, incompetence, and lack of basic things likee teaining amd equipment really scored an own goal on you guys. Ukraine has really been performing well and Russia has really been under performing. Normally, I would say in a long enough war the larger side could eventually win a war of attrition though I am starting to wonder if Russia has much left in it. I mean you can't seem to produce basic equipment or supplies, you can't seem to provide basic training, and the Russian military seems unable to learn from its past mistakes. Now you had a million men flee the cou try and co scripts were sent to the front lines with no training and not even a sleeping bag, jacket, or things like food or water.

                          It is not looking good.
                          • #15
                            Originally posted by Dinner View Post

                            Can you please explain how the Ukrainian parliament following the Constitutionally mandated legal process to remove a corrupt leader is a coupe?
                            Because they had no right to do so!

                            The impeach procepure is very clear and very detailed in a Constitution!

                            What was back then in 2014 was nothing, but a Coup!

                            They have violated their own Constitution 12 times!

                            No to mention that the agreement have been signed between the legaly elected president and the opposition.
                            You - F*CKING WEST, have guaranteed it, by the the signs of German, French and Polish ministers of the Foreign Affairs.
                            The next day you shove it with this paper.

                            You are a f*cking liars and murderers!

