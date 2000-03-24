Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in hospital with skull fracture after attack

Paul Pelosi, husband of the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, was hospitalized with a skull fracture on Friday after he was attacked at the couple’s home in California with a hammerby an assailant who was reported to have shouted “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”
Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent “successful surgery” to repair a skull fracture and other “serious injuries” sustained during the assault and is expected to make a full recovery”, according to Nancy Pelosi’s longtime spokesperson, Drew Hammill.
“Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the speaker,” Hammill said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
San Francisco police said that Paul Pelosi managed to call 911, but didn’t directly report what was happening, but that a dispatcher sent officers to follow up with a “wellbeing check” at about 2.27am local time on Friday morning. They found an adult male confronting Paul Pelosi, and a hammer was being grasped by both men.
“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody,” said Bill Scott, chief of the San Francisco police department.
Scott named the suspect as David DePape, 42, and said he broke in through a back door. Charges are to be brought at the San Francisco county jail, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies. DePape remained in the hospital on Friday evening, but the chief did not disclose his condition.
Scott said police were still investigating the motive, but said: “This was not a random act, this was intentional.”
Those "Where is Nancy" calls somehow remind me on Jan 6.