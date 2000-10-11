Announcement

    OXI

    Today the axis said hey greece want to be fascist and join us?

    and we said no and kicked a country 6 times larger in the nuts and gave the most powerful entioty in europe at that time a fair beating and an endless gorilla war untill liberation

    By which time we were all communist


