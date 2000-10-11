Announcement

Lamia

    Lamia

    I watched some greek film that either won a european or greek short film award

    and it was amazing there was an evil chant on the island of euboia about a lamia (that would be a banshee)

    the chant went

    lamia lamia of brynia eat him eat him and make him dissareape
    eat him eat him and spit him back up again

    it is very eerie in greek
  • #2
    lamia is the most ancient form of banhsee or witch in the euopean continent

    like lilith of the jews or a f up fairy

    ΛΑΜΙΑ sppoooooookyyyyy

    • #3
      what happens was
      taht up in the hills people went and they dissapread you see and only ashes were found


      but later it was shown that there were huge fields of untapped lignite ( a form of wet coal) there that got ignited when it came into contact with oxygen

      anyway

      amazing spooky fairytale

      • #4
        godarn it i cant recal the mystical chant

        abra catrabra lamia of brinia
        eat him whole and bring him back

        • #5
          lamia is even before the vampires (another greek tale that got transported to romania in the ottoman times)

          it is so very ancient

          a malevoelnt forest spirit 5 times more ancient that any norh european copy ever existed

          • #6
            lilith of the jews is the archtypical malevoent female spirit on which christian mysigynism is based


            ancient greek lamia is only marginally female

            it is first and foremost evil

