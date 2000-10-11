I watched some greek film that either won a european or greek short film award
and it was amazing there was an evil chant on the island of euboia about a lamia (that would be a banshee)
the chant went
lamia lamia of brynia eat him eat him and make him dissareape
eat him eat him and spit him back up again
it is very eerie in greek
