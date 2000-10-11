Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Psychotropic substances idiocy

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Psychotropic substances idiocy

    I was listening to some joe rogan poadcast and thinkiong what kind of total dumbass you must be (rogan is 98% dumbass but funny, you don't take seriously a pet animal but you feel cute about it - pretty sums up all his podcasts)

    anyway what a dumb ass you must be to take psychotropic substances like acid lsd etc


    for rogan is simple. He never went to uni so he thinks dropping acide makes him sophiosticated. he makes him more of a dumbass


    but what allure is there in ingecting a neuro toxin in your bloodstream and f up your brain for life


    just listen to the song

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aooy7iw-7cY
    Tags: None
  • #2
    psytrance - black metal = 0-1

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJTmi9cgpKQ

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X