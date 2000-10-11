Psychotropic substances idiocy

I was listening to some joe rogan poadcast and thinkiong what kind of total dumbass you must be (rogan is 98% dumbass but funny, you don't take seriously a pet animal but you feel cute about it - pretty sums up all his podcasts)
anyway what a dumb ass you must be to take psychotropic substances like acid lsd etc
for rogan is simple. He never went to uni so he thinks dropping acide makes him sophiosticated. he makes him more of a dumbass
but what allure is there in ingecting a neuro toxin in your bloodstream and f up your brain for life
just listen to the song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aooy7iw-7cY
anyway what a dumb ass you must be to take psychotropic substances like acid lsd etc
for rogan is simple. He never went to uni so he thinks dropping acide makes him sophiosticated. he makes him more of a dumbass
but what allure is there in ingecting a neuro toxin in your bloodstream and f up your brain for life
just listen to the song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aooy7iw-7cY
Comment