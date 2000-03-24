Announcement

China congress: Xi Jinping doubles down on zero-Covid as meeting opens

    China congress: Xi Jinping doubles down on zero-Covid as meeting opens

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-63226230

    It's now "00-Covid"

    The speech, which lasted less than two hours, was significantly shorter than his speech at the last congress in 2017.


    Seriously, is there any argument for his zero-covid obsession other than "Xi did it, and doesn't want to u-turn now?" He seems to care more about this than about his economy. Would they quietly change course after he secured his 3rd term? Or are their vaccines so bad that they're afraid opening up would have a major health impact, and importing foreign stuff would be another embarassment?
