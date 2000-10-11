Announcement

Life sucks and then you die (but not necessarily)

    I was thinking about all that office backsgtabbing power politics connections etc and it is all crap. I just want to see new york visit madagascar spend my summers on the greek islands

    I have alcohol running through my veins so maybe I get romantic but what allure is there in all that byzantine power politics crap

    we only have one life. what matters are the friendships and the love and that's all

    sometimes you knpow I think of sloww and texas and I kind of imagine him in a big farm with his shotguns and his dogs, king of his domain, doing some self serving job, no master and I kind of think that's what freedom is

      life in europe is secluded safe civilized ordained REGULATED

      however there is not much you can do outside of the norm

      maybe in america you can just ride in your car go in the middle of the desert buy some land make some business and be wild free and indepdendet


      ot die because you can't afford appendix surgery

      or die in europe because of depression because of how devoided of opportunity everything is

        of course it is the same everywhere

        as a greek song says "what use did you have now of those glorious paris of yours? didn't you know the whole world is a teke (kind of low leverl smoking house)

        anyway


        I remember my friend who risks his life to talk about what's happening in ukraine

        he had a safe job safe everything


        now he risks his life on a daily basis, is on the target of russia probably but his life has MEANING

