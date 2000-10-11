Life sucks and then you die (but not necessarily)

I was thinking about all that office backsgtabbing power politics connections etc and it is all crap. I just want to see new york visit madagascar spend my summers on the greek islands
I have alcohol running through my veins so maybe I get romantic but what allure is there in all that byzantine power politics crap
we only have one life. what matters are the friendships and the love and that's all
