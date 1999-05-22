Announcement

Which generals should be in a hurt or heal thrade?

    Which generals should be in a hurt or heal thrade?

    EPW just a very popular hurt or heal thrade for US presidents. Yay for EPW

    Perhaps we could run a hurt or heal thrade for best general of world war 2.
    The problem is which generals to include. And also admirals and air marshals.
    I have a few ideas and welcome more before starting a thrade.

    I was thinking of:
    - Air Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding
    - Field Marshal Erich von Manstein
    - Field Marshal Walter Model
    - Field Marshal Albert Kesselring
    - General Georgi Zhukov

    Your thoughts gentlemen?
    The generals Mud and Winter should be in. Maybe General Motors for Lend-Lease.
    Blah

      Field Marshal Erwin Rommel should be included as well, of course
        What about Patton and Montgomery
          MacArthur
          Nimitz
          Bradley
          Leclerc
          Vasilevsky

          So many choices really

            Originally posted by PLATO View Post
            MacArthur
            Nimitz
            Bradley
            Leclerc
            Vasilevsky

            So many choices really
            Any U.S. Generals will be the first dropped out no matter who else is on the ballot so I don't think there is any point in including them.

            Jar Jar Binks.
              Hitler, Charles de Gualle
                Perhaps:
                - Air Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding (UK)
                - Field Marshal Erich von Manstein (Germany)
                - Field Marshal Walter Model (Germany)
                - Field Marshal Albert Kesselring (Germany)
                - General Georgi Zhukov (USSR)
                - Field Marshal Erwin Rommel (Germany)
                - General George Patton (USA)
                - Bernard Montgomery (UK)
                - Marshal Phillipe Leclerc (France)
                - Admiral Chester Nimitz (USA)
                - Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto (Japan)
                - General Omar Bradley (USA)
                - General Chares de Gaulle (France)
                - Corporal Adolf Hitler <<< err are you sure about that one EPW? LOL

                I don't think MacArthur or Eisenhower belong in a list of best generals. I see Montgomery, Patton and Bradley as ordinary. Kesselring described Rommel as excellent for Corps level command as in North Africa but unsuited to higher command. Similarly Rydz-Smigly distinguished himself in the 1920 war against the USSR and put up a competent defence of Poland in World war 2 but it seems Josif Pilsudski was right to say he would not be suited to command the defence of a nation.

                  Char*l*es de Gaulle - did some innovative things re tank use when the French army on the whole had rather good tank models for the time, but inadequate doctrine etc. for their effective use, but was more of a political leader after the fall of France/establishing exile gove/Free French.

                  Leclerc is the better choice indeed IMO for Fra.

                  Due to sheer scale of warfare in the east I'd say Soviets need more than just one guy, but dunno which.

                  Giovanni Messe would be an example for a competent Italian guy.
                    Originally posted by BeBMan View Post

                    Due to sheer scale of warfare in the east I'd say Soviets need more than just one guy, but dunno which.
                    I see your point. On the other hand outstanding leaders are very rare. Plenty of competent leaders though.

                    Comment

