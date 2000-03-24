Announcement

    Is the deep state still protecting Hunter Biden?

    Hunter Biden could be charged with tax crimes

    The FBI has gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making a false statement to buy a gun, according to the BBC's US partner CBS News.

    (snipsnap)
    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-63166809

    After Kid's revelations about the content of his laptop (like, for example, sexual acitivities with errm a large variety of lifeforms on this planet) I'm kinda disappointed about "tax crimes". Not that he should go free for anything bad - given it can be proven.
  • #2
    Al Capone was in trouble for tax evasion.

    • #3
      When we first started hearing about the "Deep State" I was totally not convinced. However, as the last six years unfolded, I am coming to believe that it really does exist (probably not in the grand conspiratorial way the far right suggests) in some form. If nothing else, we see a biased bureaucracy plodding along a path that may no longer be in anyone's control. It is good to see that Hunter is being held accountable for something. It will be really interesting if their is actually a trip down the rabbit hole though.
      "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

      • #4
        Biases, self-interest, friction etc in bureaucracies is something happening everywhere to *some* degree IMO (tho certainly not everywhere to the same degree), but compared to a vast conspiracy that controls everything it sounds too dry and is not sexy enough for political point scoring on the intarweb
        Blah

        • #5
          Originally posted by PLATO View Post
          When we first started hearing about the "Deep State" I was totally not convinced. However, as the last six years unfolded, I am coming to believe that it really does exist (probably not in the grand conspiratorial way the far right suggests) in some form. If nothing else, we see a biased bureaucracy plodding along a path that may no longer be in anyone's control. It is good to see that Hunter is being held accountable for something. It will be really interesting if their is actually a trip down the rabbit hole though.
          My experience leads me to believe state activity falls into two broad categories. 1) Politics, sub-divided into i) cover ups of actual or potential crimes and ii) zealous persecution of probable crimes to make a name for oneself - these are usually targetted at actual offences and 2) Programming bugs, where a department follows a remit with no care, interest, common sense, consideration of outcomes, etc - following the rulebook because that's what they were told even though it is valueless or harmful. I've not seen anything that suggests a deep state action going after persons without reasonable grounds. Any biases I see are due to the way the rules and environment are set, rather than political bias on the part of the actors.

          Point 2) is the jump off point, and Point 1) is where high profile stuff will end.
          One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

          • #6
            I would say that the "rules and environment" are part of the political bias. Once entrenched, they seem to be hard to stop and self manifesting.
            "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

            • #7
              yeah , and what about those Jews,huh? they got their little hands in everything!
              "

              • #8
                Originally posted by PLATO View Post
                I would say that the "rules and environment" are part of the political bias. Once entrenched, they seem to be hard to stop and self manifesting.
                For sure. I see it a bit like racist algorithms (be it law enforcement profiling, credit profiling for loans, or Tay shouting out racist bile). They are not intrinsically racist, but they machine learnt off of racially biased data. But to acknowledge that would be to acknowledge critical race theory. lol
                One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

                • #9
                  Originally posted by Dauphin View Post

                  For sure. I see it a bit like racist algorithms (be it law enforcement profiling, credit profiling for loans, or Tay shouting out racist bile). They are not intrinsically racist, but they machine learnt off of racially biased data. But to acknowledge that would be to acknowledge critical race theory. lol
                  Well, I have to take exception to credit profiling. Very little bias in the actual process. The only color that lenders care about is the green on the dollar.

                  Now, if you are talking about lack of opportunity and lack of educational opportunity that disproportionately causes minorities to have poorer credit profiles, then we can agree on that. The actual judgement of the credit profile has zero to do with race in any institution I have worked in or know of.
                  "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

                  • #10
                    https://www.theguardian.com/business...discrimination
                    One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

                    • #11
                      https://www.forbes.com/sites/korihal...h=37b5df436feb
                      One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

                      • #12
                        I don't know how bad the problem is, but it is certainly a consideration (to ensure no accidental bias) when I've seen algorithms implemented that auto-adjudicate credit worthiness.
                        One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

                        • #13
                          More generally:

                          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Algorithmic_bias


                          In 2010, Nikon cameras were criticized when image-recognition algorithms consistently asked Asian users if they were blinking.

                          In 2015, Google apologized when black users complained that an image-identification algorithm in its Photos application identified them as gorillas

                          In 2019, a research study revealed that a healthcare algorithm sold by Optum favored white patients over sicker black patients.


                          These algorithms presumably malfunctioned because the learning data set they used was inappropriate/incomplete or made assumptions due to the coding.
                          One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

                          • #14
                            sometimes the leviathan comes up for air

                            ​​​​​​https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000...7-579f9b330000

                            The FBI not only already had the lap top at the time of this letter from the intel experts covering for Biden, they interviewed Tony Bobulinsky who confirmed emails from it, and they censored the story - rigged the election

                            • #15
                              Originally posted by EPW View Post
                              yeah , and what about those Jews,huh? they got their little hands in everything!
                              Acc. to the Supreme Leader they made women protesting in Iran. Not without Biden's help tho!

                              Iran protests: Supreme leader blames unrest on US and Israel
                              https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-63118637

                              Blah

