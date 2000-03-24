Hunter Biden could be charged with tax crimes
The FBI has gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making a false statement to buy a gun, according to the BBC's US partner CBS News.
(snipsnap)
The FBI has gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making a false statement to buy a gun, according to the BBC's US partner CBS News.
(snipsnap)
After Kid's revelations about the content of his laptop (like, for example, sexual acitivities with errm a large variety of lifeforms on this planet) I'm kinda disappointed about "tax crimes". Not that he should go free for anything bad - given it can be proven.
Comment