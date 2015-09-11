how to self ban

#1 go to user settings.
#2 using notepad create a random password fast - something you can't remember all will not save (you have to copy paste into new password and verify password). it does not seem to work unless you use notepad, or something like that.
#3 put in some fake email like detrtrtr@yahoo,com ( this site takes it).
#4 save
#5 do your last post - with this said the snowman is self banning too!!! it feels good! love you buster - you too ming.
#6 log out
#2 using notepad create a random password fast - something you can't remember all will not save (you have to copy paste into new password and verify password). it does not seem to work unless you use notepad, or something like that.
#3 put in some fake email like detrtrtr@yahoo,com ( this site takes it).
#4 save
#5 do your last post - with this said the snowman is self banning too!!! it feels good! love you buster - you too ming.
#6 log out