it should be ONE thread a week - for posters like me anyway. but in this case... where I have already downed almost a 5th of captain morgan.... i will let the deputy decide when enough is enough. but! this is my ONE thread ronight. The ONE and only. The one thread where someone needs t decide if enopgh is enough. I do think IO should be able to comntinue with this ONE thread beccuase this is my ONE thread robight. the ONE and only thread I will do this night. i will be back for at least ONE more post.
My ONE thread of the night!
My ONE thread of the night!
i think somewhere there is a rule that the sheriff says you can have one drunkin rant thread a night. NO more than ONE. Just ONE and only ONE. this is not my '
i will backj' psot.... but almost
this is ming... almost laughing... and buster about ready to bust! hahahahahaha
How much liver do you have left?It's never too late to shut the **** up and hope for the best. - Kentonio
If social security were private, it would be prosecuted as a Ponzi scheme. - me
Check out https://shauchi.wixsite.com/fire
buster "how to i ban MWHC'. you got to love him!
buster yelling at the sheriif - yupo need to nip it in thebud!! MWHC is no good! let me ban himn!!!
another- this is too much fun. NMing laughing... buster about ready to go mad! it's too easy. rest eay bustger.. i am about ready to pass out.
