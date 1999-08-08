Announcement

My ONE thread of the night!

  #1

    My ONE thread of the night!

    it should be ONE thread a week - for posters like me anyway. but in this case... where I have already downed almost a 5th of captain morgan.... i will let the deputy decide when enough is enough. but! this is my ONE thread ronight. The ONE and only. The one thread where someone needs t decide if enopgh is enough. I do think IO should be able to comntinue with this ONE thread beccuase this is my ONE thread robight. the ONE and only thread I will do this night. i will be back for at least ONE more post.
  #2
    i think somewhere there is a rule that the sheriff says you can have one drunkin rant thread a night. NO more than ONE. Just ONE and only ONE. this is not my '
    i will backj' psot.... but almost

    #3
      Click image for larger version Name: buster_mad.jpg Views: 2 Size: 45.2 KB ID: 9444621 this is ming... almost laughing... and buster about ready to bust! hahahahahaha

      #4
        How much liver do you have left?
        It's never too late to shut the **** up and hope for the best. - Kentonio
        If social security were private, it would be prosecuted as a Ponzi scheme. - me
        Check out https://shauchi.wixsite.com/fire

        #5
          Originally posted by pchang View Post
          How much liver do you have left?
          i know... my doctor is like...

          #6
            Click image for larger version Name: buster_dude.jpg Views: 1 Size: 36.4 KB ID: 9444625
            buster "how to i ban MWHC'. you got to love him!

            #7

              buster yelling at the sheriif - yupo need to nip it in thebud!! MWHC is no good! let me ban himn!!!
              Click image for larger version Name: nip it.jpg Views: 1 Size: 29.8 KB ID: 9444628

              #8
                another- this is too much fun. NMing laughing... buster about ready to go mad! it's too easy. rest eay bustger.. i am about ready to pass out.

