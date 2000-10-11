Announcement

Lizzy's in a box

  • #1

    Lizzy's in a box

    Euagoras Palikarides - Immortal
    Michalakis Karaoles - Immortal
    Andreas Dimitriou - Immortal
  • #2
    It's good that old b tch died because I found out more about greek cypriote history

    sh!t on her grave and all of the UK

    • #3
      it's party


      • #4
        Godam

        • #5
          Can we go sh t on her grave or does it break some etiquette?

          • #6
            You knop what that dead B tch did?

            thank GOD there is a left wing in Greece and we find out

            there was a giu 19 years old that on the day of her proclamation to "queen" he tore down the english flag in his school

            and they hang him like that and she could give him pardon but she didn't.

            that's when cyprus was under the mosnter's rules

            I think every GREEK and every freedom loving person in the world should celebrate the b tch's death

            by tearing up a british flag


            in memory of that 19 year old cypriote boy

