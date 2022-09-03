Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

What do you hate about poly the most?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    What do you hate about poly the most?

    another for real thread by MWHC. This is my one thread (post) for tonight - rest easy ming. for me.. it's the next morning "oh my god" did i really post that stupid crap that in some way remember post (thread) that Buster didnt complain about! no offense B you are always right. now that that is out of the way....

    yes. drinking... but in some way i will remembner/hate this post. now! lets get real. what is it that really -- REALLY that gets to you?

    OR!? are you in love with Poly? me - this is it - it's that i cant delete (erase, whatever) the topic (or thread subject line). i delete a lot of posts but i can not delete the entire thread.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X