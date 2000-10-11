God protect democracy and Ukraine

God protect those brave men that have seen whjat democracy is lots of them in Greece
that only want freedom and to be united with Europe
away of all
all russia's nazism
and just want peace
and are paying with blood
a insignificant greek bows his head in front of your sacrifice
and vows you will win
