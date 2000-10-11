Announcement

    God protect democracy and Ukraine

    God protect those brave men that have seen whjat democracy is lots of them in Greece


    that only want freedom and to be united with Europe


    away of all

    all russia's nazism

    and just want peace

    and are paying with blood


    a insignificant greek bows his head in front of your sacrifice

    and vows you will win
