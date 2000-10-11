Life is Good

(wasn't there a comedy with that phrase?)
I was going back home and I said I have a cold I might as well buy some whiskey from the supoermarket.
WHy? For medicinal reasons
If you take tsipouro which is made of grapes (40% alc) and you warm it up with some honey (preferably thyme honey) and you put cinamon and another condiment for which there is no english word (rosebud the closest translation) then it does you good.
However I never liked tsipouro very much and I found out that there is a similar remedy but you use whiskey.
So for medicinal reasons I bought a bottle.
Now I'm drinking it with ice and coke because, let's face it, it's much better like that
my cold is going away so it's working
