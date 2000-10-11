Announcement

    Life is Good

    (wasn't there a comedy with that phrase?)


    I was going back home and I said I have a cold I might as well buy some whiskey from the supoermarket.

    WHy? For medicinal reasons

    If you take tsipouro which is made of grapes (40% alc) and you warm it up with some honey (preferably thyme honey) and you put cinamon and another condiment for which there is no english word (rosebud the closest translation) then it does you good.


    However I never liked tsipouro very much and I found out that there is a similar remedy but you use whiskey.

    So for medicinal reasons I bought a bottle.

    Now I'm drinking it with ice and coke because, let's face it, it's much better like that


    my cold is going away so it's working
    I also bought dried fruit? not exact translation either. it's nuts and pistachios and verious other things not to go with the medicinal whisky but for the protein you see

      I also booked a week in a the most kick arse cycladian island (and it is not mhykonos or santorini enough with this garbage, these islands are destroyed. thank god we have 198 more)

