this is a quatrions for thoise who have been there but!!! dont evrn remenvber they were wnere. think about that. and think about thsat when you reply.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
have yoyu been so drunkyou dont evren know yuo;re wrong but! you know you'tr drunl?
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
have yoyu been so drunkyou dont evren know yuo;re wrong but! you know you'tr drunl?Tags: None
-
-
why? thats what is nessed up.
Comment
-
she did... she just drink as much as me. and se whas going . "i dont even knwo ehat you sare taking about " is what she just said. yes.... i just did bnack space like 200 tikes..... ANF she saud - she do like that dry rice.
Comment
-
letgs see who has some poly in them! what does ti mean??!?!? even MHLC asked me - what is it?? i had to kookj. but!! i know
Comment
-
me... it's buster creab . and meybe serb 2nd, why? ause i am drunk wnough to post it!!.
- 1 like
Comment
-
do it!!! DO IT!!!! buster is just going crzy!!!!
Comment
-
thats right... said it/ ming????? you need dave fave. OR?!!? are you goinh it to UBC. ot is it OVB. Or OCB? someone.... hepl me here!
Comment
-
is she right? maybe she is./ is she? or an i just MWHC. MWHC is someom- some who is MHLC (hpw can i word this).... little help here/.....
Comment
-
you know who i am taling to. you know whp you are.
Comment
-
QUEEN
- 17 Aug 2015
- 467
NOT QUITE. a little less. Sigh
Comment
-
-
-
-
warn me again. IF you have the balls.
Comment
Comment