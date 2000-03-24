Announcement

Lots of dead fish

  #1

    Lots of dead fish

    Is there some kind of apocalypse upon us this year?

    So far it's:

    - War
    - Inflation
    - Climate Change/Heatwaves/Wildfires

    Now it's also tons of dead fish (and probably other wildlife) in the Oder River on the Polish-German border. Almost biblical. Fish

    Mysterious mass fish kill in Oder River: Climate change or poison?


    After Polish anglers removed tons of dead fish from the Oder River bordering Germany, the die-off has been labeled an "ecological disaster." But what's to blame?
    https://www.dw.com/en/mysterious-mas...son/a-62784099


    How do I prep for the apocalypse?
    Blah
