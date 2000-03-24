Lots of dead fish

Is there some kind of apocalypse upon us this year?
So far it's:
- War
- Inflation
- Climate Change/Heatwaves/Wildfires
Now it's also tons of dead fish (and probably other wildlife) in the Oder River on the Polish-German border. Almost biblical. Fish
https://www.dw.com/en/mysterious-mas...son/a-62784099
How do I prep for the apocalypse?
Mysterious mass fish kill in Oder River: Climate change or poison?
After Polish anglers removed tons of dead fish from the Oder River bordering Germany, the die-off has been labeled an "ecological disaster." But what's to blame?
