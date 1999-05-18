Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

I love you, three

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    I love you, three

    Was be my answer when my child told me she loved me, too.

    JM
    Jon Miller-
    I AM.CANADIAN
    GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X