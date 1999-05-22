Announcement

The Great Emu War of 1932

    The Great Emu War of 1932

    You all need to know about this very important war which culminated in a great victory for the emus of the west.

    https://www.scienceabc.com/social-sc...e-outcome.html
  • #2
    Thanks to Black Cat for mentioning this historic war in another thread.

    • #3
      Australia and France have something in common, they both regular slaughter their national animals. Australia has culled of emus and kangaroos, the French cull millions of chickens every year.
      One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

      • #4
        Don't they use the fancy new technology which avoids culling male chicks?

        https://www.respeggt.com/en/solutions/

        I like how they use "respeggt" and "seleggt" there, this alone justifies buying those eggs instead of others for me
        Blah

