Login or Sign Up
Logging in...
Remember me
Log in
Forgot password or user name?
or
Sign Up
Log in with
Facebook
Forums
Blogs
Articles
Groups
Member List
Calendar
Forum
Miscellaneous
Off Topic
The Altera Centauri collection has been brought up to date by Darsnan. It comprises every decent scenario he's been able to find anywhere on the web, going back over 20 years.
https://apolyton.net/forum/other-gam...rio-repository
-Check it out, and
enjoy some excellent Alpha Centauri/Alien Crossfire action
.
25 themes/skins/styles are now available to members. Check the select drop-down at the bottom-left of each page.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
The Great Emu War of 1932
Collapse
X
Collapse
Posts
Latest Activity
Search
Page
of
1
Filter
Time
All Time
Today
Last Week
Last Month
Show
All
Discussions only
Photos only
Videos only
Links only
Polls only
Events only
Filtered by:
Clear All
new posts
Previous
template
Next
Egbert
"Special"
Join Date:
22 May 1999
Posts:
5954
Share
Tweet
#1
The Great Emu War of 1932
Today, 08:04
You all need to know about this very important war which culminated in a great victory for the emus of the west.
https://www.scienceabc.com/social-sc...e-outcome.html
Tags:
None
Egbert
"Special"
Join Date:
22 May 1999
Posts:
5954
Share
Tweet
#2
Today, 08:05
Thanks to Black Cat for mentioning this historic war in another thread.
Comment
Post
Cancel
Dauphin
Deity
Join Date:
01 Jan 1970
Posts:
15093
Share
Tweet
#3
Today, 08:31
Australia and France have something in common, they both regular slaughter their national animals. Australia has culled of emus and kangaroos, the French cull millions of chickens every year.
One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
Comment
Post
Cancel
BeBro
Think Tank
Join Date:
24 Mar 2000
Posts:
13720
Share
Tweet
#4
Today, 09:51
Don't they use the fancy new technology which avoids culling male chicks?
https://www.respeggt.com/en/solutions/
I like how they use "respeggt" and "seleggt" there, this alone justifies buying those eggs instead of others for me
Blah
Comment
Post
Cancel
Previous
template
Next
Apolyton Civilization Site
| Copyright © 2013 Apolyton Civilization Site |
Privacy Policy
Powered by
vBulletin®
Version 5.6.1
Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba vBulletin. All rights reserved.
All times are GMT-5. This page was generated at 15:07.
Working...
Yes
No
OK
OK
Cancel
X
Comment