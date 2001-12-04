Announcement

geo political cross roads

    geo political cross roads

    i have cut back a bit on the posts - for reasons unknown... but! i can not hold back anymore - kinda for reasons i can not expose. IF China does not act now... i mean, come on... China will look weaker than yes, even weaker than binden (if that is possible). what is the point of my thread? well... i am not sure. Perhaps Pelosi knows better than me. I am not sure. what will happen??? again, not sure... but whatever happens will happen next month. MWHC is just sayting. and thats all MWHC is saying for at least a couple of months. love you all... even if you are not in the 'love you' thread.
    Looking weak through inaction doesn't matter as much to a rising star like china.

      China is known for its patience ... it is not such an idiotic hothead like Russia
      Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
      Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"

