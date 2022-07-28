Announcement

How does nature do it?

    How does nature do it?

    when you watch a show... say on netflix, like and you see an actor... MHLC said - thats that guy who was on star trek "the most toys". the human brain, how can you code that?? it is something else. right away, you say YES! thats him. not data... but the other guy. anyway, where was that in your brain - but it was - and it's there in a second - even less than a second. and he was even WAY older today but right away... you see it and say thats him. how do you code that - that's what i do for a paycheck. still... dang! how is everyone doing? Saul Rubinek.
    Fun fact: The original actor cast in that role was a little person who committed suicide in his hotel room before they finished filming all of his scenes!

    EDIT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhJ1caYh0VU
      Saul Rubinek is Canadian.
      There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

      • EPW
        #3.1
        EPW commented
        July 28, 2022, 22:12
        now that's just depressing
