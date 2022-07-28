How does nature do it?

when you watch a show... say on netflix, like and you see an actor... MHLC said - thats that guy who was on star trek "the most toys". the human brain, how can you code that?? it is something else. right away, you say YES! thats him. not data... but the other guy. anyway, where was that in your brain - but it was - and it's there in a second - even less than a second. and he was even WAY older today but right away... you see it and say thats him. how do you code that - that's what i do for a paycheck. still... dang! how is everyone doing? Saul Rubinek.
