  • #1

    Poowerful Women

    Nancy Pelosi

    Hillary Clinton

    Ruth-Bader-Ginsburg

    Kamela Harris


    What do they all have in common?
    "
  • #2
    poo

    • #3
      Originally posted by EPW View Post
      What do they all have in common?
      They didn't want to kill Mike Pence.
      Blah

      • #4
        They have better spelling than you?
        Indifference is Bliss

        • #5
          They all wear earrings in those pics
          Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
          Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"

