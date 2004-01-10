Login or Sign Up
The Altera Centauri collection has been brought up to date by Darsnan. It comprises every decent scenario he's been able to find anywhere on the web, going back over 20 years.
Poowerful Women
EPW
DiscordQ
Join Date:
10 Jan 2004
Posts:
4730
#1
Poowerful Women
July 28, 2022, 19:41
Nancy Pelosi
Hillary Clinton
Ruth-Bader-Ginsburg
Kamela Harris
What do they all have in common?
"
Berzerker
Deity
Join Date:
13 May 1999
Posts:
15425
#2
July 28, 2022, 23:26
poo
BeBro
Think Tank
Join Date:
24 Mar 2000
Posts:
13717
#3
July 29, 2022, 02:50
Originally posted by
EPW
What do they all have in common?
They didn't want to kill Mike Pence.
Blah
N35t0r
( o Y o )
Join Date:
02 Jan 2000
Posts:
10874
#4
July 29, 2022, 06:08
They have better spelling than you?
Indifference is Bliss
Proteus_MST
Emperor
Join Date:
04 Dec 2001
Posts:
8978
#5
July 29, 2022, 20:39
They all wear earrings in those pics
Tamsin (Lost Girl):
"I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that
you
no longer deserve."
Tamsin (Lost Girl):
"He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"
