So what if Nancy goes to Taiwan now
Only Nixon could go to China
Do they have interesting Ice Cream in Taiwan?"I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003
for all those who voted the way they did...
as Bereta_Eder said before.... "I was just lost in translation for a moment".
does not it make it right - hope you all learned something.
wish i could say more - best i do not.
I only just recently realized how creepy the art in Nancy really is.No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
Taiwan is a funny place.
I have two friends, both academics, who married women from Taiwan. I've known both men for about 50 years, and they met each other in the early '80s.
One teaches at an American University. His wife was a post-graduate fine arts student when they met (he's a physicist). She has at least two sisters and a brother, all of whom have 'international' educations. Her family has been in Taiwan for several generations and is wealthy and politically active. As far as she is concerned, Taiwan is, and always has been, a 'special' province of China. Please do not call her Taiwanese; she is Chinese. From what I gather, her attitude is typical among the business and political elite in Taiwan, at least since China adopted its version of capitalism.
My other friend teaches economics at a Canadian University. He met his future wife while studying and teaching in Taiwan. She was working at the university bookstore. Her family has always lived on Formosa and is working class. She also doesn't refer to herself as Taiwanese; she is Formosan. From what I gather, most 'native' Formosans, while tolerant of the Chinese majority, would be very unhappy if Taiwan becomes too close to China, or absorbed by it.
Although I've had several opportunities, I've never brought the two couples together.
So, even though these are only two people from a nation with 23 million, I suspect a large portion of the population are similarly divided. Every couple of years the world media focuses on fist fights in the Taiwanese Parliament between pro and anti China parties. (Easy to find on youtube.)
Personally, I think China is OK with the status quo, since they already control much of the economy, and a war/rebellion .would turn Taiwan into a basket case. If American or other western leaders go to Taiwan, I'm sure China will bark very loudly, and coincidentally arrest citizens of that country working in China on trumped up espionage charges.There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.
Originally posted by Uncle Sparky View Post
Personally, I think China is OK with the status quo, since they already control much of the economy, and a war/rebellion .would turn Taiwan into a basket case. If American or other western leaders go to Taiwan, I'm sure China will bark very loudly, and coincidentally arrest citizens of that country working in China on trumped up espionage charges.One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
