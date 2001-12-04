Announcement

Mortality

  #1

    Mortality

    Because: Who wants to live forever?


    Valar morghulis

    Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
    Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"
  #2
    I'd be ok with living 300 years, provided the last 250 are in acceptable health
    #3
      A little different version
      With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.

      Steven Weinberg

      #4
        Nice symphonic version
        #5
          Well, if you don't mind symphonic versions of movie music, then here is another from them that are reasonably popular - besides their normal work, they do some themed performances, sf, westerns etc. here



          #6
            I think we are definitely deluding ourselves when we tell ourselves that our fragility and inevitable deaths on a short time frame of a few paltry decades is something good or at all essential to our well being. However, the delusion itself may be worthwhile, as the prospects for substantially improving on our mortal condition remain so remote that the delusion serves as a useful distraction from that futility.

            #7
              Thanks that helps a lot Geronimo
              #8
                Those who do not know are thereby unworthy BECAUSE they were never worthy to begin with.

                Those who know are worthy because they were CHOSEN and not because of inherit skill.

                YOU ARE WAY OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE




                שׂרָפַים -- Original Apolyton Jester

                #9
                  --- This Thread has now become a Thrade, and is in my possession. Thank you. ---

                  So, you all might be wondering what hope is there against such insurmountable odds vs the spirits beyond mortality? To be frank, there is none, unless you have been chosen. But don't worry too much about it...

                  THE GAME WAS RIGGED FROM THE START

                  שׂרָפַים -- Original Apolyton Jester

                  #10
                    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                    God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler

