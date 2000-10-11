Announcement

Morality

    Morality

    I met a girl that's 20 years younger than me.
    That means she's in her second decade of life. Finishing highschool

    It really sounds sleazy just talking about it

    She's in an artistic school. Greek artistic schools are the pre-halls of the country's major actors, singers, writers etc

    specialized schools for kids that have shown this inclination.

    Anyway I was just on a shiop just going to some greek beach and she just sat next to me with her dog and we started talking.

    And clicking doesn't even start to desribe it. Also I took on the role of a mendor or something because a lot of her worries, I had the solutions because I had solved it.

    Now I'm not going to DO anything about it. (I shouldn't)

    But I will never again chastize someone who went out with a much younbger girl. It need not only be about carnal desires but also intellectual connection
  • #2
    Adult is Adult. If you make a connection...go for it.
    "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

    • #3
      Well, she is an adult

      • #4
        "It really sounds sleazy just talking about it" you said it... now think about it.

        • #5
          I did and there is no way I'm doing it

          • #6
            I was just lost in translation for a moment

            • #7
              cant judge without pics
