I met a girl that's 20 years younger than me.
That means she's in her second decade of life. Finishing highschool
It really sounds sleazy just talking about it
She's in an artistic school. Greek artistic schools are the pre-halls of the country's major actors, singers, writers etc
specialized schools for kids that have shown this inclination.
Anyway I was just on a shiop just going to some greek beach and she just sat next to me with her dog and we started talking.
And clicking doesn't even start to desribe it. Also I took on the role of a mendor or something because a lot of her worries, I had the solutions because I had solved it.
Now I'm not going to DO anything about it. (I shouldn't)
But I will never again chastize someone who went out with a much younbger girl. It need not only be about carnal desires but also intellectual connection
