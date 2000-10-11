Ukranians are the beach and german tanks

SO I thought I'd skip work and go to the beach becasue you only live once and some people don't even do that.
And I had parked the car and went to the beach then another car parks very close to mine and two people get out and start operating some machinery, looled like they pumped up some plastic cayaks with air.
So I keep staring and they stare back and I walk up the cliff and with a smile (always with a smile) I say "hey fellas what's goin on? hope you took care of not busting up my car". so the one just shakes his head "no" and then other in very broken greek says "it's plastic anyway" pointing to the kayak (so it can't do damage)
_"well alright fellas" I say and leave
I've heard the language they spoke and it was eastern european (slavic) and I think it sounded russian.
So They get down and meet up with some other of their compatrioes and go kayak surfing. Also there was a (greek) american family there, so i say nice this beach has turned into yalta.
Anyway, so I go up the cliff and see another car with ukranian plates. So I say, hmmmmm they're propably ukranian.
So I get to my car but then the other guy comes to his car. Very polite looking very friendly guy.
So i say "hey fella, you';re russian or ukranian, cause I heard your language and I though it might be russian but then again maybe it's ukranian"
and he says invery broekn greek "we're ukranians but we speak russian. it's russian you heard" with a large smile on his face
I say "oh yeah? beacuse I thought it could be ukranian or smoething"
he says" no russian. We speak russian!. But we're ukranians I'm from mariupol"
there I was a bit taken aback because it came to mind the horros of mariupol and I didn't know how to react"
so I just said "man, yeah mariuopol" but he was unphased just very happy to talk to me
So I said" you know, mariopol means the city of virgin mary" it was a greek city"
and he says in broken greek " yes I do know. I know very well"
well what a bunch of very likeble russian speaking ukranians.
I gave a glancve of greek friednship and hispotality my self.
But I think they were with Russia, I havbe that feeling (not saying it's bad)
And I had parked the car and went to the beach then another car parks very close to mine and two people get out and start operating some machinery, looled like they pumped up some plastic cayaks with air.
So I keep staring and they stare back and I walk up the cliff and with a smile (always with a smile) I say "hey fellas what's goin on? hope you took care of not busting up my car". so the one just shakes his head "no" and then other in very broken greek says "it's plastic anyway" pointing to the kayak (so it can't do damage)
_"well alright fellas" I say and leave
I've heard the language they spoke and it was eastern european (slavic) and I think it sounded russian.
So They get down and meet up with some other of their compatrioes and go kayak surfing. Also there was a (greek) american family there, so i say nice this beach has turned into yalta.
Anyway, so I go up the cliff and see another car with ukranian plates. So I say, hmmmmm they're propably ukranian.
So I get to my car but then the other guy comes to his car. Very polite looking very friendly guy.
So i say "hey fella, you';re russian or ukranian, cause I heard your language and I though it might be russian but then again maybe it's ukranian"
and he says invery broekn greek "we're ukranians but we speak russian. it's russian you heard" with a large smile on his face
I say "oh yeah? beacuse I thought it could be ukranian or smoething"
he says" no russian. We speak russian!. But we're ukranians I'm from mariupol"
there I was a bit taken aback because it came to mind the horros of mariupol and I didn't know how to react"
so I just said "man, yeah mariuopol" but he was unphased just very happy to talk to me
So I said" you know, mariopol means the city of virgin mary" it was a greek city"
and he says in broken greek " yes I do know. I know very well"
well what a bunch of very likeble russian speaking ukranians.
I gave a glancve of greek friednship and hispotality my self.
But I think they were with Russia, I havbe that feeling (not saying it's bad)
Comment