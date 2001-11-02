Announcement

To Paiktis

  • #1

    To Paiktis

    Faref*ckingwell!

    You used to be my brother, but now they got you and you are no longer the Paik I once knew.

    You are different now, just a brainwashed zombie like them.

    God have mercy on you, traitor!

    You are as traitorous, as your entire Nation.

    The Orthodox Brotherhood, my ass!

    Faref*ckingwell! I don't know you since this moment.
  • #2
    But thanks God, we always fight on our own and don't rely on the ones like you.

    • #3
      I don't know how they've bought you, but they really did.
      And that is pitty and really pathetic!

      • #4
        2014 after Maidan victory:


        Keep praising your heroes, a Greek Nazi!

        • #5
          Your grandparents are turning in their graves watching you!

