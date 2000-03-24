Do we care about the Xinjiang police files?

Discuss:
Yes, because gross human rights violations are bad.
Yes, because the systems of surveillance build around this are pretty Orwellian.
Yes, because it gives us/US/west/whatever a n opportunity to take the moral highground/apply political pressure
No, because them Uighurs are all muslims.
No, because them Uighurs are all terrorists.
No, because us/US/west/whatever should sort his own dark chapters in human rights violations first.
Whatever.
