world photo exposition

the photo expo that will produce the photo of the year has begun. First station is athens (or one of the first? or the frist? don't know)
some observations
there is sh!t going on in the world we know nothing about. most of the world is uneducated and poor and plagued with violence. not ghetto vioence, worse violence. the world is immense, you are just a small point of perception.
more conretrely
1. what happened at the capitolium in the US was an armed attack on the democractic order. I never had realizwed how serious that has been. I think it is unprecedented in any european country after ww2. unbelievable
2. the war in urkaine didn't start 2 months ago. it was raging from 2013 or os onward. there was constant war. noone was telling us about it. nazis exist there.
3. the so called 3rd world has some unique problems that should be looked on. it is very important in order to have a serious ciountry to have communist ideals and be disciplined. and democratic of course. goes without saying
4. argentina had a very cute girl that refused to cut her hair as long as she didn't go to school because of covid.
and lastly the new national library of athens is a sight ot behold (where the exhibition took place)
