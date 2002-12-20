Announcement

Get ready for the Drone Navy.

  #1

    Get ready for the Drone Navy.

    Dozens of boats (ships)... the sailors call them boats. Each armed with everything. NO crew. Automated damage control. This will level the playing field with air power. Think about it... AGEIS plus automated surface fleets.
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
  #2
    All working together in a field of battle... a thousand mile wide.
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

    #3
      So much for Skynet...Get ready for SEANET!
      "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003
