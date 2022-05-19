i think ming does a wonderful job with this site.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
the nice thread.
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
the nice thread.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.Tags: None
-
elok appears to be the most ' accountable' poster hereIf I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
-
Buster Crabbe's Uncle - the most deadicated member on ployIf I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
serb - i understand. hugs.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
giblets - starts the best threads.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
ZEE - gives me the most **** AND rightly so!If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
Abominable - best avatar (ok, hugging myself) but this is the nice thread.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
giblets - on the first page (not easy with MWHC posting drunl).. and good avatar too!!If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
Comment