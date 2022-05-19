Announcement

    When will gas prices be too much for you?

    Where I live, mid grade is about 4.60 a gallon. the good stuff is 5.45 a gallon. The Camaro only drinks the good stuff. but yes! even I have cut back a bit on the drives. I was doing about 200 miles a day... but now I am down to probably less than 75 miles a day. I love to cruise. Now, thinking about working families... what is the limit. IF you have two cars (a couple where both work) and each drives enough where they have to gas up every week or even every two weeks... thats a shinny penny. Whats the limit? these people with SUV's or trucks - wow! It's like paying rent - not to even talk about food prices today. perhaps this will 'drive' us to electris cars. I can't see myself buying electric - not anytime soon.
