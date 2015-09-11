it's a snowball day and i have no idea what this thread will say.... BUT- i have been drinkin, a lot!!!

what i want to say is this - i do know i have beebn druning a lot. and i do know too much, but enogh to know that i have been drin king enough to kjnow this threasd is enough, its almost too much,. which means, thining... i probabkly shoudl not have posted this, but i did. cause i am here. you're all readuomt it. as stip[ud as it sounds... you're a;; here too. lets all hug. we're all poly. i am running out of what to say.. but i am happy. MHLC made a good dinner. i am a lose to say more. love you all. off yo get more rum.... remote. button. figure. blinds. spoon. laughing. smiles. hugs. love. kisses... SERB nIS FREE!!!