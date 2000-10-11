Announcement

Public banning. I think we should have the right to know!

  • #1

    Public banning. I think we should have the right to know!

    I hear serb was banned. Any reason for this. Should these things be public. A town square banning perhaps.
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
  • #2
    serb can get to be too much I undersant that.
    I appreciate the thread


    I think it is valuable to have him here though


    is my opninion

    • #3
      was it a thread? a post? a PM?
      If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

      • #4
        a thread he probably swore a lot and stuff

        he does post drunk


        I'm sure the ban was justified but I think if we all try we can get different opinions with a tad of respect


        I'm nost syaing he was banned without reason

        • #5
          i PM'ed serb. can he get those while banned?
          If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

          • #6
            I think so

            he also needs to tone it down a bit

            • #7
              ...He's been missing all that weekend, to endless speculation by the membership - showed up Tuesday morning, and started a thread with the OP full of bad language, something I'd been warning him about, and a bigoted slur. In other circumstances, I'd have just spiked the post, but since everyone was curious if the Russian Internet Police had blocked him or what - I gave him 24 hours in Mingapulco and kicked it upstairs, where it was decided to make it three months. [shrugs]
              AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
              JKStudio - Masks and other Art

              God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler

              • #8
                three months?! damn. hard time.
                If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

                • #9
                  Admidedtly there is a war going on. I'd understanfd if serb was "agitated" and also the need to keep a someowhat respectful framework.


                  these are tough times


                  ​​​​​​​*sigh*

                  • #10
                    The drama is with the ukranian people, let's not lose site of the ball here

                    my heart goes to them

                    there is no end to human stupidity it's sad

                    • #11
                      I was walking home and thinkng about what russia said. that she can vaporise the US and each and every of NATO members


                      And I though what if I went to sleep and never wake up

                      • #12
                        Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
                        I was walking home and thinkng about what russia said. that she can vaporise the US and each and every of NATO members


                        And I though what if I went to sleep and never wake up
                        Russia can, China maybe, NK probably soon, Iran is working on it (there are others too). Outlook is - it's probably going to happen.
                        If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

                        • #13
                          3 months?!?! wow.
                          If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

                          • #14
                            whats the longest ban (short of forever) that's ever been handed down?
                            If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

                            • #15
                              I'm sure serb desrved it. he also needs to tone it down a bit.

                              the russian attitude must nowbe like the whole world is on us.


                              won't it be very stupid to terminate this planet over sh!t like this

                              io mean, i'm no snowflake bnut veryone needs to love to live a secuire life we are all the same


                              such a shame

                              not afraid to die though did my best and I'm grateful

