I hear serb was banned. Any reason for this. Should these things be public. A town square banning perhaps.
Public banning. I think we should have the right to know!
Public banning. I think we should have the right to know!
serb can get to be too much I undersant that.
I appreciate the thread
I think it is valuable to have him here though
is my opninion
was it a thread? a post? a PM?
a thread he probably swore a lot and stuff
he does post drunk
I'm sure the ban was justified but I think if we all try we can get different opinions with a tad of respect
I'm nost syaing he was banned without reason
i PM'ed serb. can he get those while banned?
I think so
he also needs to tone it down a bit
Midshipman
- 12 Mar 2009
- 6520
...He's been missing all that weekend, to endless speculation by the membership - showed up Tuesday morning, and started a thread with the OP full of bad language, something I'd been warning him about, and a bigoted slur. In other circumstances, I'd have just spiked the post, but since everyone was curious if the Russian Internet Police had blocked him or what - I gave him 24 hours in Mingapulco and kicked it upstairs, where it was decided to make it three months. [shrugs]
JKStudio - Masks and other Art
God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler
three months?! damn. hard time.
Admidedtly there is a war going on. I'd understanfd if serb was "agitated" and also the need to keep a someowhat respectful framework.
these are tough times
*sigh*
The drama is with the ukranian people, let's not lose site of the ball here
my heart goes to them
there is no end to human stupidity it's sad
I was walking home and thinkng about what russia said. that she can vaporise the US and each and every of NATO members
And I though what if I went to sleep and never wake up
Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View PostI was walking home and thinkng about what russia said. that she can vaporise the US and each and every of NATO members
And I though what if I went to sleep and never wake up
3 months?!?! wow.
whats the longest ban (short of forever) that's ever been handed down?
I'm sure serb desrved it. he also needs to tone it down a bit.
the russian attitude must nowbe like the whole world is on us.
won't it be very stupid to terminate this planet over sh!t like this
io mean, i'm no snowflake bnut veryone needs to love to live a secuire life we are all the same
such a shame
not afraid to die though did my best and I'm grateful
